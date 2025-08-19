Tri Pointe Homes Names Robert Norton As Division President Of Coastal Carolinas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As a seasoned homebuilding leader with deep Lowcountry roots, Robert Norton will guide Tri Pointe's strategic growth and premium lifestyle vision across the Coastal Carolinas market

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the US, today announced the appointment of Robert Norton as division president of its Coastal Carolinas division. Norton brings more than two decades of dynamic homebuilding and financial leadership experience to the role, where he will oversee all operations, sales, land acquisitions, and community development across the division's growing footprint.

In his new role, Norton will focus on advancing the division's pipeline of single-family and townhome communities in Bluffton, Beaufort, and other sought-after Lowcountry locations. He will also endeavor to strengthen community connections, expand trade partnerships, and bolster the division's mission to bring thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich neighborhoods to the Atlantic seaboard.

“Robert's extensive market knowledge, proven operational leadership, and remarkable commitment to building strong teams makes him the ideal person to lead our Coastal Carolinas division,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer.“His connection to the Lowcountry and ability to cultivate collaborative, high-performing teams aligns with our vision of creating premium lifestyle communities that celebrate the region's character, deliver life-changing design, and offer unforgettable customer experiences.”

Norton carries an exceptional track record in the Coastal Carolinas market, most recently serving as division president for Ashton Woods Homes, where he led the growth of the Charleston operation from a start-up to more than 700 annual closings and secured a top-three market share position. His background in finance and accounting, combined with his leadership in launching multiple homebuilding brands and introducing innovative community concepts, positions him for success as Tri Pointe continues its strategic expansion in this high-growth region.

Norton holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree from Georgia Southern University and an MBA in Accounting from the University of Phoenix.

South Carolina continues to outperform national trends in population growth, with an estimated 1.7% increase between July 2023 and July 2024, adding approximately 91,000 residents to reach about 5.48 million people1. Bluffton stands out as one of the fastest-growing towns in the state, surging to an estimated 39,856 residents in 2025 – an annual growth rate of 6.13% and a 40% increase since 20202. Beaufort County, home to Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, is likewise expanding rapidly with a population increase of more than 20% between 2010 to 20223, reaching an estimated population of 204,643 in 20254. On the Georgia side, the Savannah metropolitan area has a population of more than 410,000 and consistently reaches population growth rates higher than the national average5.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

1 Source: South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

2 Source: World Population Review

3 Source: USA Facts

4 Source: World Population Review

5 Source: Savannah Economic Development Authority

