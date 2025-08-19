Nurse Next Door Program Celebrates Triumph Over Cancer At Scottie's Bye-Bye Cancer Brunch Bash

Nurse Next Door Program Bye-Bye Cancer Bash

Nurse Next Door Program Bye Bye Cancer Bash Victory

Nurse Next Door National Home Buying Program

Lakeland community unites to honor survivors, support fighters, and spread hope

- Joshua FarrellLAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nurse Next Door Program (NND), part of Next Door Programs , proudly sponsored Scottie's Bye-Bye Cancer Brunch Bash, an uplifting community celebration held at Union Hall in downtown Lakeland. The event honored the remarkable victory of Scottie Kautz, a Nurse Practitioner with the VA, who triumphed over Hodgkin's Lymphoma and is now cancer-free.Organized by Joshua Farrell and Martha Kautz, the event also served as a tribute to others in the community who have overcome cancer, a source of encouragement for those currently fighting the disease, and a remembrance of loved ones lost. Guests gathered for an afternoon of food, music, dancing, and heartfelt connection-all made possible thanks to Union Hall's generous donation of the venue free of charge.“This event was about more than Scottie's personal journey,” said organizer Joshua Farrell.“It was about uniting the community to celebrate life, resilience, and the power of support.”The Nurse Next Door Program was honored to stand alongside Lakeland residents in celebrating these stories of hope. As part of Next Door Programs, the largest national home buying program in the U.S., NND is dedicated to giving back to healthcare professionals and the communities they serve. Beyond providing grants and down payment assistance to nurses and healthcare workers, NND supports charitable initiatives nationwide, including charity football games, 5K runs, the annual Supply-Our-Schools (SOS) Drive, Christmas toy drives, and more.“Community support is at the heart of what we do,” said a Steve Parks, National Director for the Nurse Next Door Program.“Scottie's story reminds us why it's so important to lift each other up-not only in times of need, but in times of joy and triumph.”For more on the Nurse Next Door Program and its community outreach efforts, visit: .________________________________________About Nurse Next Door ProgramThe Nurse Next Door Program (NND) is a national initiative offering home buying assistance to nurses and healthcare workers, including grants and down payment support. As part of Next Door Programs, the largest home buying program in the United States, NND is committed not only to helping healthcare professionals achieve homeownership but also to supporting charitable causes that strengthen communities nationwide.

