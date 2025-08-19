403
Trump, Putin back continuation of their direct dialogue
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump expressed their support for the continuation of direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials during a phone conversation.
The discussion came after Trump held meetings at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders, as stated by sources.
Reports indicate that the two leaders also touched on the possibility of involving higher-level representatives in the talks.
"Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed to maintain close contact with each other on the Ukrainian issue and other pressing topics on the international and bilateral agenda," Ushakov said, describing the phone call as "frank and constructive."
"Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed to maintain close contact with each other on the Ukrainian issue and other pressing topics on the international and bilateral agenda," Ushakov said, describing the phone call as "frank and constructive."
