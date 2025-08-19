403
Macron Opposes Limiting Ukrainian Military Size
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has firmly opposed Russia's call to restrict the size of Ukraine’s armed forces as part of any potential peace agreement.
His comments directly counter Moscow’s insistence on Ukraine adopting a neutral status and accepting legal constraints on the scale of its military.
Kyiv, however, has repeatedly dismissed these conditions, considering them unacceptable.
Macron voiced his position following a high-level summit in Washington on Monday. The gathering included Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, several European leaders, and US President Donald Trump.
During the meeting, Macron emphasized that European nations must lead the way in delivering security commitments to Ukraine and in supplying military aid.
According to a news agency, Macron stressed the importance of a powerful Ukrainian military, stating, “The first security guarantee is a robust Ukrainian army capable of repelling any attempted attack.”
He also noted that Ukraine's armed forces should include “several hundred thousand men” and emphasized that there should be “no limitations on its size.”
Amid its ongoing mobilization efforts, Ukraine continues to face significant challenges in maintaining adequate troop numbers, even as Russian forces persist in making territorial advances.
Kyiv has consistently appealed to Western allies for firm defense assurances akin to those under NATO’s collective defense policy.
However, full NATO membership remains off the table, as it has been declined by the United States.
