Ukraine attacks Russian oil pumping station
(MENAFN) According to reports, Ukrainian forces confirmed on Monday that they conducted an overnight strike on the Nikolskoe oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff stated that the assault led to a full stoppage of oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline.
The statement highlighted that the Nikolskoe station is part of Russia’s economic infrastructure and plays a role in supplying the Russian military.
This operation came shortly after Ukraine reportedly targeted the Unecha oil pumping station last week in Russia’s Bryansk region. Like Nikolskoe, Unecha is part of the Druzhba network, a major international pipeline system transporting Russian oil to Central and Eastern Europe.
While the European Union has implemented certain restrictions on Russian oil imports amid the ongoing conflict, the Druzhba pipeline has so far been excluded from these sanctions, according to sources.
