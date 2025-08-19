403
Texas GOP moves forward with redistricting Trump-backed bill
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Republican-controlled Texas state House moved forward on Monday with a redistricting bill backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, following the return of Democratic lawmakers who had staged a two-week absence in protest.
The proposed congressional map, designed to establish five additional Republican districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, passed a party-line panel vote of 12-8 and is anticipated to reach the House floor for a full vote later this week.
Sources note that the previous day, the Texas Senate’s redistricting committee had also approved legislation featuring the same maps presented during the first special session. The bill is now set to advance to the Senate floor for consideration.
The Texas House currently comprises 88 Republican members and requires a quorum of 100 to conduct legislative business. Over fifty Democratic lawmakers left the state in early August, causing a quorum disruption that had lasted since August 4, according to reports.
