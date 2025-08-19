403
Trump Suggests Putin Wants Resolving Conflict
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin is genuinely committed to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This statement followed a meeting at the White House on Monday with Ukraine's leader, Vladimir Zelensky, who had traveled to Washington shortly after Trump’s summit with Putin in Alaska the previous week.
During their discussions in Anchorage, Trump described his dialogue with Putin as “good,” noting that the conversation focused on putting an end to the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.
He added, “And I think there is a possibility that something could come out of it,” hinting at potential diplomatic progress.
Trump proposed that a three-way summit involving himself, Putin, and Zelensky might be arranged soon.
According to him, “there will be a reasonable chance of ending the war when we do that.”
He emphasized his familiarity with the Russian leader, saying, “I know the president. I know myself, and I believe Vladimir Putin wants to see it [the conflict] ended.”
Zelensky echoed Trump’s optimism, stating that Ukraine is prepared for a trilateral meeting.
He remarked, “It is a good signal about trilateral. I think this is very good,” reinforcing his openness to further dialogue.
On Monday, Trump contacted Putin to update him on the recent developments in his talks with Zelensky and the Western European officials who had visited Washington to express their support.
According to a news agency, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov later confirmed that the call between the two leaders lasted 40 minutes.
Both presidents reportedly showed a willingness to engage in future discussions with Zelensky aimed at finding a solution to the Ukraine crisis.
