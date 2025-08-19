403
Mexican Leader says nation is seeking independence from US
(MENAFN) According to reports, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday that the country is exploring strategies to enhance energy independence and reduce its heavy reliance on the United States.
During her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum noted that Mexico currently depends on "very cheap" natural gas imported from the U.S. and emphasized the need to transition toward greater self-sufficiency in energy.
However, she acknowledged that some existing import contracts, including those "last up to 20 years," are legally binding and cannot be immediately canceled.
Sheinbaum added that the state-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, has established a working group led by the Mexican Petroleum Institute to investigate alternatives with lower environmental impact. The initiative aims "to see how we can strengthen energy self-sufficiency."
The president also stressed that any final plans will require public input and noted that other methane sources, such as landfills and biomass, are under review as part of efforts to diversify Mexico’s energy production.
