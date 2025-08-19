403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India’s Mumbai Crippled by Relentless Downpours; Flights Disrupted
(MENAFN) Relentless downpours continued to lash Mumbai and surrounding regions on Tuesday, bringing India’s financial capital to a near standstill. Over 250 flights were either delayed or cancelled, train services were thrown off schedule, and traffic came to a crawl amid widespread waterlogging across the city.
Streets in multiple neighborhoods were inundated, with water levels ranging from knee-deep to waist-high. Stranded vehicles dotted major roads, and local media broadcasts showed dramatic scenes of a bus partially submerged in floodwater, while two-wheeler commuters were seen pushing their bikes through waterlogged roads near Kurla railway station.
Rail services also took a major hit. One of the city’s local train lines—the Harbour Line—was suspended after tracks became submerged, according to television reports.
Authorities responded by shutting down all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third straight day. The IMD warned that extreme weather conditions were likely to persist at least until Tuesday evening.
A media report noted that Mumbai has recorded over 500 mm of rainfall in just 80 hours, highlighting the scale and intensity of the ongoing deluge.
Streets in multiple neighborhoods were inundated, with water levels ranging from knee-deep to waist-high. Stranded vehicles dotted major roads, and local media broadcasts showed dramatic scenes of a bus partially submerged in floodwater, while two-wheeler commuters were seen pushing their bikes through waterlogged roads near Kurla railway station.
Rail services also took a major hit. One of the city’s local train lines—the Harbour Line—was suspended after tracks became submerged, according to television reports.
Authorities responded by shutting down all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third straight day. The IMD warned that extreme weather conditions were likely to persist at least until Tuesday evening.
A media report noted that Mumbai has recorded over 500 mm of rainfall in just 80 hours, highlighting the scale and intensity of the ongoing deluge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment