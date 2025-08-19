Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India’s Mumbai Crippled by Relentless Downpours; Flights Disrupted

India’s Mumbai Crippled by Relentless Downpours; Flights Disrupted


2025-08-19 05:40:05
(MENAFN) Relentless downpours continued to lash Mumbai and surrounding regions on Tuesday, bringing India’s financial capital to a near standstill. Over 250 flights were either delayed or cancelled, train services were thrown off schedule, and traffic came to a crawl amid widespread waterlogging across the city.

Streets in multiple neighborhoods were inundated, with water levels ranging from knee-deep to waist-high. Stranded vehicles dotted major roads, and local media broadcasts showed dramatic scenes of a bus partially submerged in floodwater, while two-wheeler commuters were seen pushing their bikes through waterlogged roads near Kurla railway station.

Rail services also took a major hit. One of the city’s local train lines—the Harbour Line—was suspended after tracks became submerged, according to television reports.

Authorities responded by shutting down all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third straight day. The IMD warned that extreme weather conditions were likely to persist at least until Tuesday evening.

A media report noted that Mumbai has recorded over 500 mm of rainfall in just 80 hours, highlighting the scale and intensity of the ongoing deluge.

MENAFN19082025000045017169ID1109946557

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search