Argentina Rights Groups Lodge Genocide Complaint Against Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Human rights organizations in Argentina have lodged a formal criminal complaint against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, according to local media reports.
The legal action was filed jointly by several prominent Argentine groups, including the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, Peace and Justice Service (SERPAJ), Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, and the Argentina League for Human Rights. In the complaint, they allege that Netanyahu is responsible for “genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity” and called on the judiciary to take immediate action.
The filing also names Argentine President Javier Milei as potentially complicit in the alleged crimes during Netanyahu’s planned state visit to Argentina, scheduled for September 7–10. The groups warned that Milei’s engagement with Netanyahu could make him a participant in what they describe as a “criminal policy.”
According to the complaint, Israel is accused of executing a “systematic policy of annihilation” against the Palestinian people, infringing on core human rights such as the right to life, dignity, and self-determination.
"The people of Argentina and its human rights organizations know from experience what mass crimes mean. Since the occupation of Gaza began, tens of thousands of people have been killed by Israeli bombings."
"More than one million have been displaced. The Israeli government has blocked the entry of medicine, food, and humanitarian aid. The blockade imposed by Israel affects all of Gaza," the complaint stated.
The case, filed in Argentina’s criminal courts, has received the backing of several high-profile figures, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, along with leaders from numerous civil society and rights advocacy groups.
This is not the first legal move in Argentina targeting Netanyahu. On August 12, the Association of State Workers (ATE) and the human rights group HIJOS (Children for Identity and Justice Against Oblivion and Silence) submitted a separate petition to a federal court in Buenos Aires, demanding Netanyahu’s arrest on charges of war crimes and genocide against Palestinians.
Netanyahu’s upcoming visit and the wave of legal actions against him are expected to fuel international scrutiny over Israel’s conduct in Gaza, where more than 62,000 people have been killed since October 2023, amid a blockade that continues to draw global condemnation.
