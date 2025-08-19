403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over six thousand visas of students get revoked by US this year
(MENAFN) According to reports, the United States has canceled more than 6,000 student visas this year due to overstays and a range of legal violations, including alleged “support for terrorism.”
The majority of the cancellations were linked to visa overstays or encounters with the law, such as assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, burglary, or backing terrorist activities, according to sources familiar with the matter.
A senior official stated that every student visa revoked under the Trump administration was tied to either legal infractions or expressions of support for terrorism. In some notable instances, the U.S. has cited supposed terrorist support in efforts to deport students who claim they were peacefully advocating for Palestinian rights.
Legal violations accounted for most cancellations. Nearly 4,000 visas were revoked due to offenses committed while in the country, including assault and DUI incidents, with around 800 students specifically losing visas for assault-related charges or arrests. Additionally, 200 to 300 individuals had visas canceled for “supporting terrorism.”
The State Department has reportedly revoked approximately 40,000 visas in 2025 overall, a sharp increase compared to about 16,000 cancellations during the same period under the previous administration.
This measure is part of a wider immigration policy under Trump’s “America First” agenda, emphasizing stricter vetting processes, social media disclosures, and closer monitoring of activities considered contrary to U.S. national security interests.
The majority of the cancellations were linked to visa overstays or encounters with the law, such as assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, burglary, or backing terrorist activities, according to sources familiar with the matter.
A senior official stated that every student visa revoked under the Trump administration was tied to either legal infractions or expressions of support for terrorism. In some notable instances, the U.S. has cited supposed terrorist support in efforts to deport students who claim they were peacefully advocating for Palestinian rights.
Legal violations accounted for most cancellations. Nearly 4,000 visas were revoked due to offenses committed while in the country, including assault and DUI incidents, with around 800 students specifically losing visas for assault-related charges or arrests. Additionally, 200 to 300 individuals had visas canceled for “supporting terrorism.”
The State Department has reportedly revoked approximately 40,000 visas in 2025 overall, a sharp increase compared to about 16,000 cancellations during the same period under the previous administration.
This measure is part of a wider immigration policy under Trump’s “America First” agenda, emphasizing stricter vetting processes, social media disclosures, and closer monitoring of activities considered contrary to U.S. national security interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment