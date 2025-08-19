403
Trump Vows Protection for Ukraine Without NATO Membership
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that Ukraine would not become part of the NATO alliance, though it would still receive defense support from Washington.
While addressing the press alongside Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, Trump stated: “No NATO but we’ll protect them.”
The remarks came prior to discussions involving Zelensky and Western European allies.
When questioned about the possibility of American troops being included in the security guarantees for Kiev, Trump responded, “We’ll let you know that maybe later today, we’re meeting with the leaders of seven great countries. There will be a lot of help. Europe is the first line of defense because they are there, but we’re going to help, we’ll be involved.”
His comments hinted at broader international support, placing emphasis on Europe’s geographic proximity and strategic role.
Ukraine has consistently prioritized NATO membership as a central component of its response to the intensified conflict with Russia that began in 2022.
Despite repeated affirmations from NATO member nations, Ukraine has yet to receive a formal invitation to join the alliance.
In response to inquiries regarding the deployment of peacekeeping forces, Trump stated: “We’re gonna work with Ukraine, we’re gonna work with everybody” to ensure peace is “very long term.”
This suggests a collaborative approach, though specific military actions were not detailed.
The talks between Trump, Zelensky, and Western European figures at the White House follow a recent summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
The meeting, according to both parties, was described as “warm” and “constructive.”
