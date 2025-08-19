403
Trump, Melania address global problem of missing children
(MENAFN) According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he discussed the worldwide challenge of missing children with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, describing it as “a subject at the top of all lists.”
“Ursula von der Leyen, the distinguished and Highly Respected President of the European Commission, and I have been discussing the massive Worldwide problem of missing children,” Trump wrote on the American social media platform Truth Social.
“This is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania. It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the World will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families!” he added.
The announcement followed a White House meeting where Trump hosted von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders to discuss diplomatic efforts regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The focus on missing children aligns with a symbolic initiative by First Lady Melania Trump, who sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin urging global protection for children. Trump personally delivered the letter during the Alaska summit last Friday. Putin reportedly read it in front of both delegations, according to reports.
The letter begins, “Dear President Putin,” and emphasizes that all children, no matter where they are born, share the same aspirations for "love, opportunity and safety from danger." It continued, “As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few.”
The first lady concluded with, "Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself."
