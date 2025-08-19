403
Zelensky Backs Trilateral Talks with Trump, Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed his approval on Monday for a proposed trilateral summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During a joint appearance with Trump in the Oval Office, Zelensky described the suggestion as “a good idea,” signaling his willingness to engage directly with both powers to address the ongoing crisis.
While addressing the media, President Trump stated that “we will give them [Ukraine] very good protection, very good security,” implying strong U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense.
He also emphasized that achieving peace might not require a ceasefire, a stance that contrasts with earlier positions taken by Zelensky and his Western European allies, who have maintained that a ceasefire is a prerequisite for any peaceful resolution.
Zelensky, accompanied by a group of Western European leaders, convened with Trump and his advisors at the White House to explore strategies for ending the conflict.
These discussions mark a renewed diplomatic push aimed at de-escalation and possible reconciliation.
Trump had recently held a notable meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday, a summit both delegations labeled as “warm” and “constructive.”
The encounter represented a rare moment of accord between the U.S. and Russia amid broader geopolitical tensions.
Zelensky’s current visit to the White House contrasts with his previous trip, which ended in controversy.
During that encounter, he was criticized for appearing disrespectful and was bluntly told by Trump that “he does not hold the cards.”
This time, Zelensky chose a more formal appearance, donning a dark suit, though notably without a tie.
