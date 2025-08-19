403
Trump Throws Joke During Talks with Zelensky
(MENAFN) In a recent exchange involving Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump, a comment sparked discussion about the potential suspension of elections during wartime.
The interaction occurred ahead of two significant meetings with the current U.S. leader.
When questioned by reporters about whether he would seek a public mandate before approving any peace agreement, Zelensky reiterated his stance, one that Moscow disputes, arguing that his failure to obtain electoral approval undermines his legitimacy in signing any formal resolution.
Zelensky stated, "We need a truce to make possible democratic open and legal elections." He continued, "During a war you can’t have elections," emphasizing that fair and legal voting cannot occur amidst ongoing conflict.
Trump seized on Zelensky’s comment with a quip: "So, in three and a half years from now...if we happen to be in a war with somebody… no more elections."
Zelensky replied to Trump with apparent sarcasm, saying, "You like this idea," prompting laughs and further speculation about the implications of their dialogue.
In a move that underscores the seriousness of the situation in Ukraine, the country’s parliament recently extended martial law, which was first introduced in 2022 due to the intensifying conflict with Russia.
This law, now in effect until at least November 5, suspends all electoral processes.
While lawmakers’ terms are automatically prolonged under martial law, the same does not apply to the presidency, raising further constitutional questions.
