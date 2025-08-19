403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rutte reveals thirty countries are preparing to assure security guarantees for Ukraine
(MENAFN) According to reports, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Monday that 30 countries are collaborating on a framework to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, with the United States now prepared to participate in the initiative.
Speaking to a news agency after meetings at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders, Rutte described the discussions as “very successful.” He emphasized that the participating nations are focusing on guarantees that could take effect following a ceasefire or, ideally, a comprehensive peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
“So over the last couple of months, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, a group of now 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, are working on this concept of security guarantees,” he said.
Rutte added, “What the US has now said is that the United States wants to get involved in this. Exactly what is meant by US involvement will be discussed over the coming days.”
According to Rutte, Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, resulting in an agreement to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy ahead of a broader trilateral summit.
“He was able, in a conversation with President Putin, to have Putin agree to first a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. So they will now discuss where that would be,” Rutte said.
When asked if Ukraine’s territorial concessions were discussed, Rutte confirmed the topic was not addressed in Washington and also noted that NATO membership for Ukraine is not part of the current negotiations.
Speaking to a news agency after meetings at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders, Rutte described the discussions as “very successful.” He emphasized that the participating nations are focusing on guarantees that could take effect following a ceasefire or, ideally, a comprehensive peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
“So over the last couple of months, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, a group of now 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, are working on this concept of security guarantees,” he said.
Rutte added, “What the US has now said is that the United States wants to get involved in this. Exactly what is meant by US involvement will be discussed over the coming days.”
According to Rutte, Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, resulting in an agreement to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy ahead of a broader trilateral summit.
“He was able, in a conversation with President Putin, to have Putin agree to first a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. So they will now discuss where that would be,” Rutte said.
When asked if Ukraine’s territorial concessions were discussed, Rutte confirmed the topic was not addressed in Washington and also noted that NATO membership for Ukraine is not part of the current negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment