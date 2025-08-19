Landmark Science Announces Research To Be Presented At ISPE 2025

At this year's conference, Landmark Science spotlights real-world evidence's power to drive GLP-1 and Wegovy insights in Medicare and shape regulatory decision-making.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Science today announced its presence at International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology (ISPE) 2025 annual conference , in collaboration with Innovaccer, set to take place August 22–26 in Washington D.C. Landmark Science's real-world data is featured across five pieces of research to be presented at the conference.

The research provides a timely look into patient populations initiating GLP-1 receptor agonists (RAs), offering new insights into the characteristics of Medicare patients initiating these therapies. They also offer a special focus on Medicaid patients initiating Wegovy (semaglutide) for cardiometabolic and cardiovascular risk reduction - an area of growing importance as GLP-1 RAs expand beyond diabetes management.

"GLP-1s are on the rise in Medicare - from Type 2 diabetes and obesity to cardiovascular risk reduction, kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea, and noncirrhotic MASH, indications for GLP-1s have expanded fast. But not a lot is known about utilization in a Medicare population. Real-world evidence is essential in understanding prescribing patterns, patient outcomes, and safety profiles, ultimately guiding optimal care strategies and policy decisions for Medicare beneficiaries," said Shivani Aggarwal, CEO.

"The rapid adoption of GLP-1s like semaglutide in cardiometabolic care highlights a critical need for real-world data to inform access, outcomes, and equity," said Puneet Budhiraja - Vice President, Analytics at Humbi AI by Innovaccer. "At ISPE, we're excited to share data that helps stakeholders better understand who is initiating these therapies - and who might be left behind."

At this year's ISPE, Landmark epidemiologists are also generating novel methodologies that will shape the future of evidence generation used to support regulatory decision-making. "Our research uncovers nuanced trends and synthesizes them into transparent, evidenced based research-to showcase and drive the utility of real-world evidence in regulatory decision-making," said Shivani Aggarwal.

Highlights include:



Two poster presentations on Medicare beneficiaries initiating GLP-1 RAs and Wegovy.

Two poster presentations underscoring RWE's potential for use in regulatory decision-making. A poster presentation introducing a framework operationalizing regulatory guidelines into key steps for submission success.

Schedule a meeting with Landmark Science at ISPE 2025, and learn more about our abstracts and events, including workshops and panels.

Follow Landmark Science on LinkedIn for more updates from #ISPE2025.

Poster Discussions and Presentations

Characteristics of Patients Initiating Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists (RAs) for Cardiometabolic Risk Reduction in a Medicare Population

This study analyzes patient demographics, comorbidities, and outcomes among Medicare beneficiaries initiating any GLP-1 RAs, shedding light on the populations adopting these treatments.

- Monday Aug 25, 2025 | Hall D | Poster Session B: 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM

- Poster Code: B-032

Characteristics of Patients Initiating Wegovy (Semaglutide) for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction in a Medicare Population

Focusing specifically on Wegovy, this analysis offers a more granular view into who Wegovy initiators are, how they responded, and what happened after Wegovy became an option for cardiovascular protection.

- Monday Aug 25, 2025 | Hall D | Poster Session B: 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM

- Poster Code: B-033

Characteristics of RWE used in Regulatory Decision-Making for Marketing Authorization Applications (MAAs)

Real-world evidence use is growing but still has mixed acceptance. Here we synthesize emerging patterns into actionable insights for success.

- Monday Aug 25, 2025 | Hall D | Poster Session B: 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM

- Poster Code: B-079

Evaluation of Real-World Evidence in Regulatory and HTA Submissions

Real-world evidence isn't judged the same everywhere - and the differences matter. We review feedback from regulatory and key HTA bodies to describe the acceptability of RWE in marketing applications.

- Monday Aug 25, 2025 | Hall D | Poster Session B: 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM

- Poster Code: B-080

Framework for Real-World Data Used in Regulatory Submissions

Discover our framework, which operationalizes regulatory guidelines about real-world data into key steps for submission readiness.

- Tuesday Aug 26, 2025 | Hall D | Poster Session C: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

- Poster Code: C-124

About Landmark Science, Inc.

Landmark Science, Inc. is a premier life science research organization providing real-world evidence and health outcomes research solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services enabling the use of RWE to help patients. Landmark Science's team of experts deliver RWE for clinical program strategy, health economics, commercial, market access, regulators, and payors to meet diverse needs efficiently. Specialties include complex study designs used to support regulatory submissions, therapeutic area expertise, and data landscaping. To learn more, please visit or contact [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Landmark Science

[email protected]

+1 (424) 535-3011



SOURCE Landmark Science, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED