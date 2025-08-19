Functional Beverages Market In-Depth Report Coverage, Analysis Of Trends, Key Drivers, And Forecast For 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Rise in demand for functional beverages in developing nations, surge in purchasing power & increase in consumption of natural sports drinks have boosted growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Functional beverages market size was pegged at $110.14 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $200.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for functional beverages in developing nations, surge in purchasing power, and increase in consumption of natural sports drinks have boosted the growth of the global functional beverages market. However, strict regulations and international quality standards, availability of healthier substitutes, and stringent government regulations for storage hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in investments by small- and medium-sized food product manufacturing companies, surge in demand for natural botanicals infused drinks and relaxation drinks, and rapid growth of the retail sector would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at:Increase in demand for products that provide instant energy and rise in athletes and sports persons are majorly attributed for the growth of the functional beverages market, Growing number of health conscious people and demand for super premium high nutritional food and beverages is further accelerating the growth of the market.Rising demand for sports and energy drinks among athletes and individuals engaged in intense physical activities majorly drives the functional beverages market growth. The growing athlete community and an increasing number of sportspersons in developing countries are some of the other factors driving the market. In addition, rising consumer inclination towards physical fitness and an increased number of fitness centers and health clubs are expected to fuel the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by innovating new flavors with added health benefits. They are targeting different age groups owing to the popularity of sports drinks among teenagers and adults. The production of functional beverages with natural ingredients, such as natural sweeteners, is expected to propel the market growth by providing an opportunity to the manufacturers to add value to their products.Buy This Research Report:The functional beverages market segmented into type, distribution channel, end user and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into energy drinks, sports drinks, dairy-based beverages, juices and others. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into supermarket and hypermarket, specialty stores, E-commerce and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into athletes, fitness lifestyle users and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).By region, the global functional beverages market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, due to rise in demand from young adults and athletes. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for probiotic dairy-based functional beverages, energy, and sports drinks and surge in consumer awareness toward clean label products and health ingredients.For Purchase Enquiry at:Functional beverages are nonalcoholic drinks which provides physical and mental health benefits and promote the state of health and well-being. Raw fruit, vitamins, herbs, vegetables, amino acid, probiotics, milk and some artificial additives are used to formulate the functional beverages.Key market players in Functional Beverages IndustryRed BullMaxiNutritionDupont Nutrition Biosciences ApSThe Coca-Cola CompanyClif BarMeiji Co., Ltd.Monster Beverage CorporationNational Beverage Corp.Nestlé S.A.Pepsico, Inc.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Citric Acid Regulators Market:Plant-based Milk Market:Dry Wine Yeast Market:

