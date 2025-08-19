South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Education Embarks On Employee Verification Programme

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education will be embarking on a rigorous employee verification process to ensure that the correct number of employees are legitimately receiving remuneration through the Department's persal systems.

This process has been necessitated by instances where delays in the administrative termination of employees-due to retirement, resignation, or death-have resulted in continued salary payments long after the individuals have exited the Department.

Upon identifying these discrepancies, the Department engaged the Provincial Treasury to assist with the necessary IT infrastructure to facilitate this large-scale verification exercise and to ensure the quality and integrity of the process.

The initiative, initially launched by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, has since been adopted as a national programme by the National Department of Basic Education. It will be implemented across the country under the leadership of the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), commencing with KwaZulu-Natal.

The Department welcomes the support of the National Department of Basic Education, as this approach will help standardize processes across the education sector. The outcomes of the verification will guide future policy decisions and preventative measures.

“We are confident that the verification process will enhance transparency, accountability, and good governance,” said the MEC for Education, Mr. Sipho Hlomuka. He also called for the full cooperation of all Department employees to ensure the success of the initiative. Details of the verification process will be communicated in due course.

