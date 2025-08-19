Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emaar India Celebrates 'Samman Divas' Honouring Service Partners And Ground Force Heroes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Gurugram, August 19, 2025: Emaar India, the Indian business entity of the globally renowned brand EMAAR, hosted its biannual 'Samman Divas' today at its corporate office in Gurugram, Haryana. This special initiative is dedicated to honouring the organisation's service partners and ground force heroes. These are the unsung heroes who ensure that our workplaces run smoothly and remain welcoming, working tirelessly behind the scenes. They embody commitment, resilience, and teamwork of the highest order.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO, Ms. Madhuri Mehta, CHRO and Head of Communities, and senior leadership of Emaar India, who felicitated the ground force staff, recognised the invaluable contribution of their families and highlighted the important role these team members play in shaping Emaar India's culture and enabling future success.

Speaking about the occasion, Mr. Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO, Emaar India, said:“Samman Divas is a day of pride for all of us at Emaar India, as we honour the hands that have shaped our success since our inception. We believe that every member of our extended family plays an essential role in our journey. Our ground force heroes are the silent custodians of our standards and culture, and Samman Divas is our way of expressing gratitude and respect towards them for their invaluable contributions. It is a reminder that our success is a shared achievement built on dedication, teamwork, and mutual respect.”

Conceived by Ms. Madhuri Mehta - CHRO & Head Communities, 'Samman Divas' is a flagship HR initiative celebrating the dedication of Emaar India's ground-force teams across corporate office, regional hubs, and project sites. It stands as a lasting tribute to the unsung heroes whose commitment helps make Emaar India a Great Place to Work®.

The Samman Divas initiative was conceptualised to bring credibility, respect, and recognition to those working behind the scenes, whose commitment and dedication form the backbone of Emaar's success. It is celebrated twice a year on Independence Day and Republic Day since these symbolic occasions represent unity, pride, and collective effort. On Independence Day, every member of the ground force is honoured, while Republic Day marks the recognition of the best performers through special awards and monetary incentives. Beyond appreciation, the initiative reflects Emaar India's commitment to creating an inclusive, respectful, and empowering work culture, where every individual feels seen, valued, and proud of their contribution.


About Emaar India:

One of the most trusted and admired real estate groups worldwide, EMAAR stands synonymous with thoughtful architecture, excellent engineering and impeccable execution. With proven competencies across a myriad of portfolios – commercial, residential, retail, hospitality and leisure. EMAAR is a well-recognised name, known for its iconic assets in Dubai and other international markets. Emaar India carries its global legacy with a formidable portfolio of remarkable residential and commercial spaces across the country viz., Delhi/NCR, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur.

