Cooler Days Ahead: No Heatwaves In Sight For Kingdom This August

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to enjoy relatively stable summer weather for the rest of August, according to Raed Al-Khattab, Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).Based on recent atmospheric data and air mass tracking, there are no indications of any upcoming heatwaves or significant temperature spikes. Al-Khattab assured the public that the current conditions are expected to hold steady, offering a break from extreme summer heat.He emphasized that the department will continue to monitor developments around the clock and issue timely updates should any changes in the forecast arise.