Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Meets Indian Ambassador To Discuss Bilateral Ties

Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Meets Indian Ambassador To Discuss Bilateral Ties


2025-08-19 05:11:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 19. Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, Baktybek Bekbolotov, met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India, Birender Singh Yadav, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz President's press service.

The officials engaged in a discourse aimed at enhancing synergistic collaboration across multifaceted domains, including trade, economic frameworks, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian initiatives.

The convening also encompassed a discourse on prevailing regional security dynamics, underscoring the dedication of both nations to synergistic collaboration on issues of shared significance.

MENAFN19082025000187011040ID1109946450

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search