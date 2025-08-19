Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Meets Indian Ambassador To Discuss Bilateral Ties

The officials engaged in a discourse aimed at enhancing synergistic collaboration across multifaceted domains, including trade, economic frameworks, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian initiatives. The convening also encompassed a discourse on prevailing regional security dynamics, underscoring the dedication of both nations to synergistic collaboration on issues of shared significance.

