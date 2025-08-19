Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SOL Global Appoints Hex Trust as Strategic Web3 Partner to Execute Institutional Digital Asset Strategy


2025-08-19 05:09:16
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Toronto, Ontario – August 14, 202– – SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL; OTCID: SOLCF; FSE: 9S“) (“SOL ”lobal”“or the ”Company”) on 23 July, 2025, appointed Hex Trust, a leading digital asset financial institution specialising in markets services, custody, and staking, as its Web3 partner to support the execution of its systematic Solana token acquisition and network participation strategy.

Through the partnership, SOL Global will acc’ss Hex Trust’s full suite of services, spanning licensed custody, OTC execution, staking, and investment solutions, to securely manage its Solana holdings and generate staking rewards. As listed companies and digital asset treasuries (DATs) look to integrate digital assets into their broader strategies, Hex Trust serves as a trusted institutional partner, offering secure infrastructure and operational expertise required to execute at scale.

“As SOL Global continues to expand its presence in the digital asset ecosystem, we aim to strengthen risk management, scale our digital assets, and pursue investment opportunities across emerging blockchain”and Web3 sectors,” said Davide Marcotti, President and CEO of SOL Global. “As our exposure to digital assets continues to grow, it is critical that we maintain the highest levels of regulatory compliance, technological security, and operational transparenc”.”

SOL Global with end-to-end services across licensed custody, OTC execution, staking, and investment s—lutions — core pillars of a robust digital asse” strategy,” said Calvin Shen, Chief Commercial Officer at Hex Trust.“/strong> “This collaboration highlights our established role as a full-service digital asset financial institution, enabling listed companies and digital asset treasuries to access Web3 through a regulated partner with a prove” track record.”

With licenses in key markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai, Hex Trust provides secure, regulated infrastructure and expert execution to help clients enter and scale in Web3.

