19 Victims Of Russian Missile Strike Remain Hospitalized In Zaporizhzhia
“Three people were killed and 34 were injured. Nineteen people are in the hospital receiving medical care,” Fedorov stated.
Doctors have assessed the condition of three patients as serious.Read also: Russian forces launch 441 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in past 24 hours
As a result of the missile strikes, eleven high-rise buildings and ten private homes were damaged across the city.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched two Iskander missiles at Zaporizhzhia yesterday.
