19 Victims Of Russian Missile Strike Remain Hospitalized In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on television by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Three people were killed and 34 were injured. Nineteen people are in the hospital receiving medical care,” Fedorov stated.

Doctors have assessed the condition of three patients as serious.

As a result of the missile strikes, eleven high-rise buildings and ten private homes were damaged across the city.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched two Iskander missiles at Zaporizhzhia yesterday.

