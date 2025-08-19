Drone Strike Sparks Fires At Oil Refinery In Russia's Volgograd
The Telegram channel Astra noted that Russia's aviation authority temporarily closed Volgograd Airport.
Photos shared by local residents show flames engulfing parts of the city following the drone strikes.
DW , also citing Bocharov, reported that the fire at the refinery occurred on the premises of Lukoil. Additionally, a blaze erupted at Hospital No. 16, where the roof of one building caught fire. Firefighters were deployed to contain and extinguish both fires.Read also: Drones strike major railway junction in Russia's Voronezh region – media
The refinery and hospital are located just a few kilometers apart. Residents in Volgograd and its suburbs reported hearing more than 15 explosions overnight.
Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that 13 drones were allegedly shot down over Volgograd region and the annexed Crimean Peninsula during the night of August 18–19.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Syzran oil refinery operated by Rosneft in Russia's Samara region halted operations following a Ukrainian drone strike on August 15.
