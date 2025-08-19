UEFA Champions League: FC Qarabag To Play First Match In Playoff Round
On August 19, FC Qarabag will play their first match in the UEFA Champions League playoff round, Azernews reports. FC Qarabag will face "Ferencváros" in Hungary.
The match will kick off at 23:00 Baku time, and the game will be officiated by Portuguese FIFA referee João Pedro da Silva Pineiro.
It is worth noting that the return leg between the teams will take place on August 27 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.
The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.
It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.
The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.
