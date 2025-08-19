403
Starmer Tells Zelensky How to Behave with Trump
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has offered strategic advice to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to help him prevent another tense encounter at the White House, according to a report by a news agency released on Monday.
Zelensky is currently in Washington for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as with key European allies supporting Kiev.
His last visit, which took place in February, ended abruptly following a fiery argument with both Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance during a meeting in the Oval Office.
As per the news agency, Starmer played a pivotal role among European leaders who “coached” Zelensky on how to navigate his interaction with Trump.
It was suggested that Zelensky express gratitude to Trump for “military aid and diplomatic support” and that he swap his usual military-inspired outfit for a formal suit jacket.
In addition, another news outlet reported that British ministers and senior officials have been guiding Zelensky on how to “speak Trump” and use flattery effectively with the American president.
The February meeting reportedly deteriorated into a loud dispute, with Trump accusing Zelensky of “gambling with World War III.”
Meanwhile, Vance criticized Zelensky for what he described as a lack of appreciation for the assistance the U.S. has provided in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.
Tensions between Trump and Zelensky are not new.
Their relationship has been marred by multiple disagreements, including Trump’s consistent refusal to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine and an earlier controversy where he referred to Zelensky as “a dictator” for delaying elections under martial law.
