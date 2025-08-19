Azerbaijan And Kenya Explore Cooperation In Urban Development And Housing
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev met with Kenya's Minister of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Alice Wahome, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in housing, urban planning, and sustainable development, Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya, the meeting emphasized Kenya's leading role in affordable housing across the African continent and the importance of addressing urban development and climate change challenges. These themes will also be central to the Thirteenth Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which Azerbaijan will host in Baku in 2026 together with UN-Habitat.
Minister Wahome recalled her earlier meetings with Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13, where preparations for the forum and potential collaboration were discussed.
Both sides highlighted the potential of joint efforts in this area and agreed on the importance of encouraging broader African participation in WUF13. They underlined the need for continued practical steps to deepen cooperation.
Ambassador Hajiyev also briefed the minister on the upcoming 3rd Azerbaijan Urban Planning Forum, to be held in Khankendi and Baku on October 15–17, 2025, and extended an official invitation to attend the event.
