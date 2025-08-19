403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HDI Global Half-Year Results Driven by New Business Growth, Dubai Office Completes Successful Inaugural Year, Eyes Further Growth
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Dubai, 19 August 2025
Reporting positive results for the first half of 2025, Corporate & Specialty insurer HDI Global SE has increased both revenue and net income. The main driver behind these strong results, to which all lines contributed, was growth in new business.
HDI Global’s Dubai office surpassed expectations in several segments and hired key talents to support its unabated growth ambitions in the MENA region. The office thus contributed to the positive overall result of the Germany based multi-national insurer belonging to the Talanx Group.
“In the first half of 2025, HDI Global's DIFC operation successfully completed its inaugural year, surpassing expectations in the Property and Engineering segments due to solid support from all stakeholders and a strong performing te”m”, says Willem van Wyk, Managing Director HDI Global DubaiAs a financially robust and reliable Partner in Transformation for our clients and broker partners, HDI Global leverages a strategic expansion in the UAE, guided by the addition of key talents within Risk Engineering and Liability. Our diversified strategy, supported by favourable market conditions, positions us to continue building a resilient global enterprise while emphasising individualised risk management. The Middle East, crucial to our international growth, reflects our commitment to serving an evolving clientele with bespoke solu”ions.”
On a worldwide scale, HDI Global generated clear growth in revenue and net income in the first half of 2025. Adjusted for currency effects, insurance revenue rose 8 percent to EUR 5.1 (6m 2024: 4.8) billion (7 percent in nominal terms). The insurance service result remained stable at EUR 430 (429) million. Large loss payments came in at EUR 142 (128) and were well below the pro rata budget of EUR 253 million.
The combined ratio at 91.6 (91.1) percent remained within expectation of less than 92 percent for the full year. The net insurance financial and investment result before currency effects rose to EUR 99 (68) million due to higher investment volumes and an increase in current interest income. EBIT was clearly lifted by 24 percent to EUR 377 (305) million. RoE rose to 17.4 (15.7) percent, while HDI Global’s contribution to Talanx Group net income rose 23 percent to EUR 274 (223) million.
Given HDI Glob’l’s robust worldwide results, van Wyk remains optimistic for the latter half of 2025As we look forward, the dynamic landscape of the Middle East offers exciting prospects for HDI Global and for our clients. Our continued engagement with sustainable projects aids the region's energy transition, showcasing our ability to adapt and innovate alongside our clients. Dubai, with its strategic location and young, diverse population, is poised to attract top-tier talent, fostering new developments and ambitious economic plans. These elements of change and opportunity embody our dedication to long-term cooperation through deep dialogue and strategic collaboration, ensuring continued su”cess.”
Reporting positive results for the first half of 2025, Corporate & Specialty insurer HDI Global SE has increased both revenue and net income. The main driver behind these strong results, to which all lines contributed, was growth in new business.
HDI Global’s Dubai office surpassed expectations in several segments and hired key talents to support its unabated growth ambitions in the MENA region. The office thus contributed to the positive overall result of the Germany based multi-national insurer belonging to the Talanx Group.
“In the first half of 2025, HDI Global's DIFC operation successfully completed its inaugural year, surpassing expectations in the Property and Engineering segments due to solid support from all stakeholders and a strong performing te”m”, says Willem van Wyk, Managing Director HDI Global DubaiAs a financially robust and reliable Partner in Transformation for our clients and broker partners, HDI Global leverages a strategic expansion in the UAE, guided by the addition of key talents within Risk Engineering and Liability. Our diversified strategy, supported by favourable market conditions, positions us to continue building a resilient global enterprise while emphasising individualised risk management. The Middle East, crucial to our international growth, reflects our commitment to serving an evolving clientele with bespoke solu”ions.”
On a worldwide scale, HDI Global generated clear growth in revenue and net income in the first half of 2025. Adjusted for currency effects, insurance revenue rose 8 percent to EUR 5.1 (6m 2024: 4.8) billion (7 percent in nominal terms). The insurance service result remained stable at EUR 430 (429) million. Large loss payments came in at EUR 142 (128) and were well below the pro rata budget of EUR 253 million.
The combined ratio at 91.6 (91.1) percent remained within expectation of less than 92 percent for the full year. The net insurance financial and investment result before currency effects rose to EUR 99 (68) million due to higher investment volumes and an increase in current interest income. EBIT was clearly lifted by 24 percent to EUR 377 (305) million. RoE rose to 17.4 (15.7) percent, while HDI Global’s contribution to Talanx Group net income rose 23 percent to EUR 274 (223) million.
Given HDI Glob’l’s robust worldwide results, van Wyk remains optimistic for the latter half of 2025As we look forward, the dynamic landscape of the Middle East offers exciting prospects for HDI Global and for our clients. Our continued engagement with sustainable projects aids the region's energy transition, showcasing our ability to adapt and innovate alongside our clients. Dubai, with its strategic location and young, diverse population, is poised to attract top-tier talent, fostering new developments and ambitious economic plans. These elements of change and opportunity embody our dedication to long-term cooperation through deep dialogue and strategic collaboration, ensuring continued su”cess.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment