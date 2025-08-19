403
Hero Realty Partners with VDO.AI to Digitally Engage Premium Homebuyers
(MENAFN- VDO.AI) [July 9, 2025, Gurugram, Haryana]: Hero Realty’ one of India’s fastest-growing real estate developers partnered with VDO.AI, a leading advertising technology innovator, to launch a high-impact video campaign across Delhi-NCR using its proprietary Online Video (OLV) Ad Technology to engage high-intent homebuyers.
Leveraging VDO.AI’s intelligent and immersive video ad ecosystem, Hero Realty successfully connected with urban, aspirational consumers seeking quality, trust, and future-ready living spaces.
On the successful completion of the association, Amitt Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, o VDO.AI Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at Hero Realty“At Hero Realty, we are committed to eng’ging India’s evolving homebuyers through digital-first storytelling. In an increasingly crowded digital landscape, relevance is everything. Our pilot ampaign with VDO.AI delivered exactly that, marrying contextually intelligent video placements with the amplification of our campaign narrative. Their AI-powered OLV solution helped us reach the right audience at the right moment with messaging that mattered. VDO.AI proved to be a capable and performance-focused partner in this ambition. Their ability to blend creative precision with smart delivery ’tood out, and we’re very satisfied with the results. We look forward to building on this momentum i” future campaigns.”
Akshay Chaturvedi, Ch ef Business Officer, VDO.AI, said, “Real estate marketing requires a different approach, one that understands the emotional weight of homebuying decisions. Our forte is to help brands move beyond traditional advertising to create authentic connections with audiences when they're most receptive. The success with Hero Realty showcases how strategic video storytelling, powered by contextual precision, can drive genuine engagement and deliver tangible results for brands navigating today's c”mplex digital landscape”.
