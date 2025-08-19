403
Kuwait Marks World Humanitarian Day, Shedding Light On Its Humanitarian Record
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Esraa Ali
KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The United Nations marks the World Humanitarian Day on August 19, an event that brings into limelight humanitarian initiatives launched by the State of Kuwait renowned for aiding peoples in need throughout the globe.
Over the past decades, Kuwait upon directions by the sagacious leadership has granted aid and support to those in need via government and private institutions, and has hosted many conferences and workshops to fund development and re-construction in countries afflicted with catastrophes.
The UN General Assembly has designated August 19 as the day to glorify the humanitarian action, inspired by the demise of 22 people who perished in a blast at the UN offices in Baghdad in 2003.
Appreciating the aid from the Kuwaiti government and the people, to people suffering from hardships, the UN proclaimed Kuwait in September 2014 as the Center for Humanitarian Action and honored the late Amir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with the title, Leader of Humanitarian Action.
Placing the humanitarian action on top of its priorities, Kuwait committed itself to continuous support for the UN and its agencies, namely the High Commissioner for Refugees, ranking the largest contributor to the UNHCR during the past decade.
On May 12, 2024, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during a meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, affirmed the commitment to pursue providing humanitarian aid for the needy on the global stage, prompting the UN chief to hail this obligation.
Kuwait, via government departments, welfare societies, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the Kuwaiti Relief Society have been aiding communities and countries in the aftermath of crises or catastrophes.
On July 11, 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed Kuwait's delegation at the Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza Conference, held in the Dead Sea region. It was co-organized by Jordan, Egypt, the UN, and grouped heads of state, premiers and chiefs of international relief agencies.
In August 2024, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) sent urgent assistance to victims of floods and torrential rain in Maareb and Al-Hodeida in Yemen.
On August 14, 2024, Kuwait launched an air bridge dispatching medical and food supplies to Sudanese who suffered from floods and the impact of the internal violence.
On August 28, 2024, Kuwait Relief Society signed an executive contract with the Turkish authority for human rights at a value of USD 2.1 million to send a shipload of humanitarian aid to Sudan.
On September 19, 2024, the KRCS signed a cooperation deal with its Sudanese counterpart to help Sudanese who were impacted with devastating floods, and on September 24, it launched an aid campaign for families relocated due to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
On October 2, 2024, a Kuwaiti ship boarding 2,500 tons of relief supplies docked at Port Sudan. On October 20, the Kuwaiti Society for Humanitarian Work opened a medical complex in the Pakistani city of Skardu.
On November 6, 2024, Kuwait launched an air relief bridge for Lebanon in the aftermath of an Israeli occupation offensive, and on December 30, it launched an identical bridge for Syria.
On December 2, Kuwait launched the international conference for backing and boosting humanitarian response for Gaza, hosted by Cairo.
On January 9, 2025, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan submitted a grant of USD one million to the UN refugee agency, the UNRWA.
On January 19, the Kuwaiti Al-Khair Society sent 10 trucks bearing 200 tons of relief supplies from Turkiye to Syria.
On February 13, KFAED signed a MoU for development cooperation with the World Food Programme.
On March 20, KFAED inked two agreements with UNICEF, one worth USD 1.5 million specialized for funding the water sector in Gaza, and the other worth USD two million for overhauling education in Lebanon.
In April, KFAED signed a USD 2.5 million grant accord with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to support the Humanitarian Fund for Somalia for the period 2025-26. It also signed in the same month with the UN Development Programme a USD one million accord to contribute to financing water projects for the displaced and refugees of Sudan.
In May 2025, KFAED signed a MoU with Japan to expand development cooperation and swap know-how in development ventures. In June, it signed a memo for development cooperation with the UK to offer emergency aid for people in need in Sudan and Somalia. The USD 10 million aid will be divided equally between the two countries.
On June 29, the UNHCR signed with Abdullah Al-Nouri charity a grant accord to help Syrian refugees in Jordan. (end)
eja
