N. Korea's Kim Raps US-S. Korea Drills
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has strongly criticized the ongoing joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, calling it a clear attempt to "ignite a war" and a major threat to peace and security in the region, state-run media reported Tuesday.
Kim made the remarks Monday while inspecting an integrated operation test of weapons systems on the Choe-Hyon, North Korea's first 5,000-ton destroyer, which was launched in April at the western port city of Nampho, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"The US-ROK intensified military nexus and the muscle-flexing are the most obvious manifestation of their will to ignite a war and the source of destroying the peace and security environment in the region," Kim was quoted as saying. ROK is the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
The drills, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, began Monday and will run for 11 days to enhance their joint defense readiness against North Korea's threats.
Kim said the maneuvers highlight Washington and Seoul's "intention to remain most hostile and confrontational" toward the North and accused them of "recently plotting military nexus with the nuclear element involved," according to the KCNA.
Kim also stressed the need for a "rapid expansion of nuclearization," saying, "the prevailing situation requires us to make a radical and swift change in the existing military theory and practice." He said it is "the most important state affairs" to develop the capability of the navy to boost national defense.
During the inspection, the leader expressed satisfaction with the progress made toward building the navy into a "high-tech and nuclear-armed" force. He was also briefed on the construction of a third Choe Hyon-class destroyer now underway at Nampho Shipyard.
"The Navy will become a reliable force firmly performing a part in the composition of the state nuclear forces and the realm of nuclear use in the near future," Kim said. (end)
