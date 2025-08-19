403
Kuwait: World Humanitarian Day Honors Great Efforts Of Aid Workers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Tuesday, that the country marked World Humanitarian Day to recognize the work of institutions and individuals who save lives and ease suffering worldwide, despite rising needs and shrinking funding.
In a statement, the ministry paid tribute to humanitarian and relief workers -- especially those on the front lines in disaster and conflict zones -- and urged the international community to adopt effective mechanisms that to sustain humanitarian action and ease the burdens on personnel.
It added that mounting challenges required stronger protection and accountability measures to ensure a safe environment that safeguarded aid recipients' rights and the safety of aid workers, particularly amid what the defenseless Palestinian people face from Israeli occupation forces. (end)
