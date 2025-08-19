Elder Sister Booked For Teen's Murder In Ganderbal

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Ganderbal – Police in Central Kashmir district of Ganderbal has cracked a shocking murder case with the arrest of the victim's elder sister, who has been named the prime accused in the killing of the minor girl.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said the 14 year old girl's body was recovered from the fields in Shepora area on Sunday, sparking outrage and protests in the locality.

From Suspicion to Confession

Initially, it was suspected that both sisters had gone missing and may have been kidnapped. However, investigators, aided by technical surveillance and CCTV footage, ruled out abduction.“Based on human and technical intelligence, we zeroed in on the elder sister of the deceased. Though she initially tried to mislead the investigators by naming another person, the evidence did not support her claim,” SSP Poswal said.

He added that during sustained questioning, the elder sister confessed to the crime. On the day of the incident, the two had gone to their family's fields to look for a missing wristwatch belonging to their mother. An argument broke out between them, turning violent. The accused struck her younger sibling on the head with a rod, killing her on the spot.

Police said forensic experts called from Srinagar found strands of the accused's hair in the victim's hands, suggesting a struggle. Blood-stained clothes of the accused were also recovered from a relative's house, while the concealed weapon used in the crime has been seized.

Life cut short- 14 year old victim Aqsa

“The confession, coupled with forensic and technical evidence, leaves no doubt about the accused's involvement,” the SSP said, confirming that a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Kheer Bhawani.

Protests and Outrage

The gruesome murder has sparked anger among locals. Hundreds poured onto the streets of Sehpora Batpora demanding exemplary punishment for the culprit.“She was a school student, innocent and full of life.

The accused has been formally arrested and presented before the court, with all evidence submitted to the magistrate. Further proceedings are in progress, police said.