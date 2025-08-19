403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Markets End Down on Tuesday
(MENAFN) Chinese Stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index edging down 0.02% to close at 3,727.29 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index also declined, shedding 0.12% to finish at 11,821.63 points.
Total turnover across both major indices fell to nearly 2.59 trillion yuan (approximately 362.95 billion U.S. dollars), marking a drop from the 2.76 trillion yuan recorded in the previous session.
Gains were led by sectors tied to robots, diesel generators, and liquor, while insurance, PEEK plastics, and defense stocks weighed on the market with notable losses.
Meanwhile, the ChiNext Index, which reflects performance on China’s Nasdaq-style board for innovative startups, slipped 0.17% to close at 2,601.74 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index also declined, shedding 0.12% to finish at 11,821.63 points.
Total turnover across both major indices fell to nearly 2.59 trillion yuan (approximately 362.95 billion U.S. dollars), marking a drop from the 2.76 trillion yuan recorded in the previous session.
Gains were led by sectors tied to robots, diesel generators, and liquor, while insurance, PEEK plastics, and defense stocks weighed on the market with notable losses.
Meanwhile, the ChiNext Index, which reflects performance on China’s Nasdaq-style board for innovative startups, slipped 0.17% to close at 2,601.74 points.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment