Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Chinese Markets End Down on Tuesday

2025-08-19 05:04:49
(MENAFN) Chinese Stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index edging down 0.02% to close at 3,727.29 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index also declined, shedding 0.12% to finish at 11,821.63 points.

Total turnover across both major indices fell to nearly 2.59 trillion yuan (approximately 362.95 billion U.S. dollars), marking a drop from the 2.76 trillion yuan recorded in the previous session.

Gains were led by sectors tied to robots, diesel generators, and liquor, while insurance, PEEK plastics, and defense stocks weighed on the market with notable losses.

Meanwhile, the ChiNext Index, which reflects performance on China’s Nasdaq-style board for innovative startups, slipped 0.17% to close at 2,601.74 points.

