Evendo Welcomes Google Travel Veteran David Robles Fosg To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Pressat)– Evendo, the fast-rising travel technology company redefining how the world explores, proudly announces the appointment of David Robles Fosg to its Board of Directors, effective August 19, 2025.

Robles Fosg, a senior executive with more than 20 years of global leadership in digital travel, joins Evendo after an acclaimed career at Google, where he launched and scaled flagship products like Google Maps, Flights, and Hotels. He is known for deploying cutting-edge technology, forging strategic partnerships, and driving rapid user and revenue growth on a worldwide scale.

Bringing the Google Growth Playbook to Evendo

As Evendo continues its journey from ambitious startup to industry leader, Robles Fosg's experience in building, scaling, and monetizing some of the world's most successful travel platforms will be instrumental. At Google, he pioneered integrated, real-time travel solutions-expertise that aligns perfectly with Evendo's mission to fuse AI, automation, and user-centric design into a seamless travel universe.

“David's appointment is a game-changer for Evendo. His mastery of growth strategies, leading digital transformation in the age of AI, and building large-scale partnerships-proven at Google-will accelerate our innovation and global reach,” said Kasper Larsen, CEO of Evendo.“David is the ideal leader to help us navigate the industry's evolution and redefine what's possible in digital travel.”

Evendo: Startup Spirit, Global Vision

Still proudly operating with a startup spirit, Evendo already serves nearly 1 million monthly users through its organic reach. The company's next-generation travel offerings include:



Evendo Travel Blog: The world's largest travel blog universe, featuring 150+ virtual Explorers and thousands of first-hand travel stories.

Evendo Travel Guide: A comprehensive digital guide (comparable to Lonely Planet) for 10,000+ destinations, featuring millions of curated recommendations-available on web and as a free mobile app. Seamless Booking: Hundreds of thousands of hotels, tours, and experiences across nearly 200 countries, all bookable within the Evendo platform.

By harnessing advanced AI and automation, Evendo delivers personalized inspiration, dynamic content, and effortless travel planning for the modern explorer.

A Vision for the Future

“The travel industry is at a pivotal moment, and navigating the AI shift is the key to unlocking the next wave of innovation. What impressed me about Evendo is that its platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI in creating a truly interconnected travel universe,” said David Robles Fosg.“My time at Google was about building products for global scale, and I'm excited to partner with the team to shape Evendo's next chapter of growth and bring smarter, more inspiring travel solutions to millions.”

About Evendo

Evendo is a next-generation travel technology startup, committed to making it easier for everyone to experience the world. Active in nearly 200 countries, Evendo seamlessly connects travelers to a universe of inspiration, practical guides, and bookings-empowering users to discover, plan, and book every aspect of their journey in one place. Learn more at .