Agincare Announced As Season Sponsor For Sheffield Chamber Orchestra 202526

MENAFN - Pressat)– Sheffield Chamber Orchestra is proud to announce Agincare as its Season Sponsor for the 2025–26 concert season. The partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the Orchestra and a demonstration of Agincare's growing commitment to supporting arts and culture in communities across the UK.

The sponsorship will support the Orchestra's programme of concerts throughout the season, including collaborations with guest artists and educational outreach projects across Sheffield.

Raina Summerson, Chief Executive Officer of Agincare , said:

“We're delighted to be the Season Sponsor for the Sheffield Chamber Orchestra!

“At Agincare, we know first-hand how music and the arts can bring people together, spark joy, and create meaningful moments for those we support and their families.

“Our Norton Lees Care Home has been part of the Sheffield community for many years, and this partnership feels like a wonderful way to deepen that connection and support the cultural life of the city.”

Julie Ryan, Chair of Sheffield Chamber Orchestra , said:

“We're delighted to welcome Agincare as our 2025–26 Season Sponsor. Their generous support will enable us to continue delivering high-quality performances and engaging projects for audiences across Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Agincare's focus on care and community resonates deeply with our mission, and we look forward to a rewarding year of music-making together.”

The 2025–26 season promises an exciting programme of orchestral works spanning the classical repertoire, lesser-heard gems and a new composition by British composer Dominic McGonigal, with performances taking place at venues across Sheffield from November 2025 to June 2026.

For more information about the Orchestra's season and Agincare's work in social care, visit and .