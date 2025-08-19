India's Electoral Promise Is Crumbling

MENAFN - Asia Times) When citizens vote, they're not just selecting a candidate; they're selecting a vision, a trajectory, and ultimately, a future. Elections aren't just about promises; they're about trust.

But trust must go beyond leaders. It must rest in the integrity of the system and the institutions that manage it. Without trust in the process, democracy falters.

The right to vote is not a privilege. It is a promise from the state that every voice matters. In India, this trust lies with the Election Commission of India, led by the chief election commissioner, which oversees state and national elections. However, today that promise is under pressure.

Ahead of the November 2025 Bihar State Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has launched a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls, the first such revision in the state since 2003. But the method has sparked widespread concern. Unlike the earlier process in 2003, in which election officials went door-to-door to verify voter data, voters must now submit forms themselves to local officials known as booth level officers.



A key requirement seen as controversial is that each of the approximately 29 million voters registered after 2003 is now required to provide one of 11 specific documents showing proof of date and place of birth.

Commonly used national IDs such as Aadhaar (a 12-digit biometric identity number), PAN cards (used for tax identification), or existing voter ID cards (valid only for voting) are not accepted. This creates serious obstacles for many, especially senior citizens, internal migrants and anyone born before digitized birth records were common.

Critics warn the process could exclude vulnerable groups such as students, migrant workers and low-income communities. Around 80 million voters across Bihar are required to submit forms, with 30 million needing additional birth documents – all under tight deadlines (forms were due by June 25, draft rolls by August 1).