Foundation Fifteen Launches Lifesaving Mental Health Campaign In Noel, MO To Support At-Risk Youth In Memory Of Landen Russell Cates

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Noel, Missouri, 19th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Foundation Fifteen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting mental health and suicide prevention, is launching a new lifesaving campaign aimed at providing mental health resources to at-risk youth in the Noel, Missouri, area. The campaign is named in memory of Landen Russell Cates, who tragically passed away at the age of 15. His story highlights the urgent need for accessible mental health support for young people, especially those struggling in silence.

The“Landen's Legacy: Youth Mental Health Support Initiative” aims to tackle the mental health crisis by offering financial assistance for therapy, peer mentorship programs, and educational workshops focused on suicide prevention and awareness. The initiative will target teens facing mental health challenges, providing them with resources and support to help them thrive emotionally and psychologically.

The campaign will work closely with local schools, community centers, and healthcare professionals to ensure that the mental health needs of vulnerable youth in the area are met. By addressing the stigma surrounding mental health and providing direct access to therapy and community-based support, Foundation Fifteen hopes to create a lasting change in how youth mental health is handled in Missouri.

A spokesperson for Foundation Fifteen explained,“Our mission is to break down the barriers that prevent young people from seeking help. Too many teens feel isolated and unsure about where to turn when they're struggling. Through this campaign, we're making sure that mental health support is not only available but also accessible and normalized within our community.”

The campaign will include a series of outreach events, awareness programs, and fundraising initiatives designed to both educate and raise funds for mental health services in the region. In addition to providing financial assistance for therapy, the program will also offer a range of workshops on emotional resilience, stress management, and self-care practices aimed at empowering teens to manage their mental well-being.

Foundation Fifteen's new campaign comes at a critical time, as more young people are facing heightened levels of anxiety, depression, and isolation in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. With the increase in mental health struggles among teens, initiatives like these are more vital than ever to ensure that youth receive the care they deserve before reaching a crisis point.

“We've seen the effects of untreated mental health issues, and it's heartbreaking to think about how many teens feel like they have nowhere to turn,” the spokesperson continued.“Our goal is to provide a safe space for young people to seek support and to empower families with the tools they need to address their children's mental health needs effectively.”

The campaign is set to run throughout the year, with the hope that it will create long-term change by fostering a more open, supportive environment for teens facing mental health challenges. Foundation Fifteen is encouraging community members to get involved by donating, volunteering, and spreading the word about the importance of mental health in today's youth.

About Foundation Fifteen

Foundation Fifteen is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting mental health awareness and suicide prevention and providing resources for at-risk youth. Founded in memory of Landen Russell Cates, the organization aims to empower young people with the tools they need to overcome mental health challenges. Foundation Fifteen offers a variety of services, including peer mentorship, therapy assistance, and educational outreach, to ensure that every teen has access to the support they need to thrive emotionally. Their mission is to break down mental health stigma and create a community where every young person feels valued and heard.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: 93 Colony Drive, Noel, MO 64854, McDonald

Email Address: ...