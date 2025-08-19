Emirates Launches Daily Flight To Hangzhou, Fifth Gateway In China
Dubai: Emirates has officially launched its new daily service to Hangzhou, marking its fifth gateway in the Chinese mainland and the second new destination added in under a month, following Shenzhen.
Emirates now operates 49 weekly flights to five major Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. The airline has also introduced its signature complimentary chauffeur-drive service for First and Business Class passengers in Hangzhou, extending its luxury offering to over 70 global cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, London, Paris, Dubai, and Milan.
On the Dubai–Hangzhou route, Emirates operates a Boeing 777-300ER, featuring 8 First Class suites, 42 Business Class seats, and 304 Economy Class seats.
Through interline and codeshare agreements with China Southern Airlines, Air China and Sichuan Airlines, Emirates provides enhanced connectivity to destinations beyond its own network across China.
-N
