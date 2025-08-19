Openai Channels Netflix Playbook, Introduces Budget Chatgpt Tier In India First

OpenAI on Tuesday announced its cheapest ChatGPT subscription plan yet, starting with a rollout in India, according to a company blog post.

The effort is meant to attract more users in India, the world's most populous country, and already ChatGPT's second-largest market.

The new ChatGPT Go plan is priced at 399 rupees ($4.57) a month. That compares to the $20-a-month ChatGPT Plus, the most affordable plan earlier.

The move echoes a similar strategy by streaming giant Netflix, which introduced a cheaper plan for mobile-only use, initially in India before expanding to other markets.

Announcing the launch on the social media platform X, Vice President and head of the ChatGPT app Nick Turley said ChatGPT Go offers users 10 times higher message limits, image generation, and file uploads, and twice the memory compared to the free version.

"Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key ask from users! We're rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries," Turley added.

OpenAI currently offers two other paid plans: ChatGPT Plus, which costs 1,999 rupees a month in India or $20 internationally, and its top-tier ChatGPT Pro, which is priced at 19,900 rupees a month in India or $200 internationally.

The development comes as rival Perplexity offers its Pro subscription, for free over a limited time, to top Indian colleges and to users through a partnership with telecom company Airtel.

OpenAI has accelerated the pace of new rollouts this year, with ChatGPT-5 being its biggest product update in the recent past. The company, with a nearly $1 billion a month revenue rate and about 700 million monthly active users for ChatGPT, is widely regarded as the top AI company in the world.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.