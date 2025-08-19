Ayushmann Khurrana Upcoming Movies Check Release Dates
Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming horror-comedy 'Thama' poster is out! The teaser drops on August 19th. Let's dive into his other exciting projects
The first poster for Ayushmann's horror-comedy 'Thama' is here! Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Rashmika Mandanna, it's set for a Diwali 2025 release.Ayushmann replaces Kartik Aaryan in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2'. Reports suggest Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan join him. Release date is still under wraps.Ayushmann is set to star in the remake of the classic 'Chhoti Si Baat', currently in post-production.Ayushmann is reportedly taking on a unique role in 'Hum Sab Taiyar Hain'.Ayushmann will lead Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family drama. The release date hasn't been announced yet.
