JSW Steel Stock Charts Signal More Upside SEBI Analyst Flags Key Levels To Watch
JSW Steel shares have gained nearly 20% so far this year. And in the past few sessions, the charts have shown strong bullish momentum with price trading above short-term and medium-term moving averages.
SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal highlighted that its Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands around 64, indicating strength but not yet in overbought territory. And the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has turned positive, supporting bullish momentum.
He identified immediate support at ₹1,050–₹1,040, with resistance placed at ₹1,100–₹1,115. Sustaining above ₹1,080 could open the path towards ₹1,125–₹1,150 levels in the short term for JSW Steel stock.
What's Working For JSW Steel?
JSW Steel is one of India's largest steel producers with a diversified product mix (flat & long steel products). Pal noted that the company has reported stable revenue growth, though margins remain cyclical with raw material price fluctuations (iron ore & coking coal).
While JSW Steel has high capex in capacity expansion, its strong cash flows support balance sheet stability. However, Pal cautioned that the stock was trading at a fair-to-slight premium valuation compared to peers, backed by demand visibility.
Next Triggers To Watch
He believes that the government's infrastructure spending plans will be positive for steel demand going ahead. Additionally, JSW Steel's ongoing capacity expansion (Dolvi & Vijayanagar projects) will enhance future earnings visibility.
Keep an eye on anti-dumping duties or export restrictions that can affect exports. And any improvement in EBITDA margins & demand outlook in the upcoming results can further fuel upside for the stock.
What Is The Retail Mood?
Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned from 'bearish' to 'neutral' a day ago on this counter.JSW Steel sentiment and message volume on Aug 19 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment