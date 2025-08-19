Whatsapp Rolls Out Call Scheduling & Reactions For Better Group Calls

WhatsApp has rolled out new calling features, including call scheduling and in-call reactions, similar to those found on platforms like Google Meet and Zoom. These updates aim to enhance user experience and simplify group calls for vast user base.

With over three billion users worldwide, WhatsApp constantly introduces new features to enhance user experience. Now, it has brought several new updates to its calling service, making group calls simpler and more engaging. Let's take a closer look at these new features.

Challenging competitors like Google Meet and Zoom, WhatsApp now introduces Call Scheduling. This feature allows users to schedule a group call in advance and invite individuals or group members to join.

To schedule calls, users can tap the '+' button in the 'Calls' tab and select "Schedule call." This new feature lets users view and manage all their upcoming calls within the 'Calls' tab. They'll have access to the participant list and call links, which they can add to their personal calendar or share. Plus, all participants will receive a notification before the call starts.

WhatsApp has also introduced new ways for users to express themselves during group calls. Now, users can "Raise a hand" when they want to speak in a group call, allowing them to express their thoughts without interrupting others. Similarly, the ability to send reactions has been added for participation without interrupting the conversation.

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, commonly introduces popular features from competing apps into its own. For example, recently introduced features on Instagram, like Instagram Maps and Repost, were already present on apps like Snapchat and X (formerly Twitter).

Similarly, features like call scheduling and reactions, now introduced in WhatsApp calling, are commonly found on platforms like Google Meet and Zoom. This continues Meta's trend of incorporating popular functionalities from competitors into its apps.