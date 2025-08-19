Digital Science's 2025 Catalyst Grant Seeking Innovations To“See The Future” With Data Visualization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Teams working at intersection of science, design and data could win up to £25,000 for new tech ideas

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, today launches its Catalyst Grant round for 2025 to support innovative tech ideas.

Now in its 15th year, the theme for Digital Science's 2025 Catalyst Grant is: Data visualization .

Up to £25,000 will be awarded to individuals or startups for their technology-driven ideas. The deadline to apply is Monday 6 October 2025.

Steve Scott , Director of Portfolio Development at Digital Science, said:“With the rapid growth of AI, data science, and open research, visualization is emerging as a vital tool to aid research impact. In today's data-rich, attention-poor world, how we understand and communicate data is just as important as what the data says.

“This year, the Digital Science Catalyst Grant challenges innovators to push the boundaries of data visualization, not just as a communication tool, but as a driver for prediction, insight, and action.

“We want to 'see the future' through data; we want visualizations to be used as a process for discovery. To do this, we're looking for game-changers who are turning raw data into intuitive stories, elegant dashboards, and predictive visuals that empower researchers, institutions, funders, and decision-makers alike.”

About Catalyst Grant

The Digital Science Catalyst Grant is an international initiative to support innovation in new software tools and technologies, to advance research and create meaningful change.

The program supports and invests in early-stage ideas in the novel use of technology, with an award of up to £25,000 for the most promising ideas that aid research and further its impact on society.

The Catalyst Grant is awarded to innovative individuals or startups without the need for a complete business or development plan. Several previous Catalyst Grant winners have developed important products and solutions within Digital Science itself.

Data Visualization – the 2025 Catalyst Grant focus

For Catalyst Grant 2025, Digital Science is looking for novel applications of data visualization technology that can benefit any aspect of the research ecosystem and lifecycle, and any stakeholders Digital Science serves. These include: researchers, universities, funders, industry, and publishers.

We're seeking tools and technologies that:



Model complex data to uncover hidden patterns, trends and predictive insights

Use advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning, to uncover patterns that traditional analysis might miss

Visualize high-dimensional data to improve understanding and support better decision-making

Deliver intuitive web and mobile-first solutions for scientific storytelling or discovery, reducing time-to-insight

Create a unique user interface (UI) or user experience (UX) for dashboards, lab tools, or clinical data systems Enable interactive exploration of real-world evidence



Apply for the Digital Science Catalyst Grant

The Digital Science Catalyst Grant is now open for entries. Key details:





Visit the Digital Science Catalyst Grant website for full eligibility criteria and how to apply

Open globally to individuals and startups with early-stage technology ideas

Questions about the Catalyst Grant to be directed to: ... Deadline: 12pm BST / 7am EDT, Monday 6 October 2025.

Find out more about Catalyst Grant .

Join the conversation on social media with: #CatalystGrant

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky , on X or on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Media contact David Ellis, Press, PR & Social Manager, Digital Science: Mobile +61 447 783 023, ...