Robinson Helicopter Company Offers New Trade-In Program For Current Robinson Helicopter Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Program Provides Robinson Helicopter Owners a Clear Path to Modernize Aircraft and Prioritize Safety

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, now offers a new Trade-In Program for current Robinson helicopter owners, designed to make it simpler and even more affordable to move into an all-new aircraft. Customers can work with their local dealer to trade in their current R22 Beta II, R44 Cadet, R44 Raven I, R44 Raven II, or R66 for credit toward the purchase of a brand-new Robinson helicopter.

The program will provide Robinson helicopter owners with a streamlined path to access the latest advancements for their aircraft, including safety features, technological upgrades, and performance upgrades. As an alternative to overhauling existing aircraft, the program also allows current owners to simplify their transition to a newer model right off the production line.

“The new trade-in program underscores Robinson Helicopter's commitment to prioritizing safety and reliability across its products, making it easier than ever for owners to step into a new aircraft, complete with modern features like impact-resistant windshields and advanced Garmin avionics, or even secure a deposit for our upcoming R66 NxG or R88 models,” said David Smith, president and CEO at Robinson Helicopter Company.

To qualify for the program, owners must submit detailed photos of the aircraft and logbooks for review. After the photos are submitted, Robinson Helicopter will review the aircraft's condition and airworthiness and provide a written offer back to the dealer with a trade-in value within 14 business days. If the owner accepts the offer, the owner and dealer must manage delivery of the aircraft to Robinson Helicopter in Torrance, CA. Upon receipt, a visual inspection will be conducted, and if the aircraft is found to be in airworthy condition, a credit will be issued. The owner of the aircraft will then have 90 days to work with the dealer and Robinson to place an order for a new aircraft.

Interested owners are encouraged to contact their local dealer for more information.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit .

Contacts:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

...

323-547-5102

Lee-Anne Aranda

...

310-539-0508 x294

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at