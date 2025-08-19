Karnataka Flood Alert: Cauvery Overflows After Massive KRS Release, Villages In Danger

Mandya: Following incessant rainfall in various districts of Karnataka, the lifeline Cauvery River is overflowing. Consequently, the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam, built across the river, has crossed the danger level, prompting alerts for local residents. A massive volume of water is being released from the reservoir, pushing the Cauvery River above the danger mark and creating an atmosphere of anxiety in many areas.

Authorities have instructed residents to remain vigilant as 91,000 cusecs of water are being released from KRS, following the 1.5 lakh cusecs discharged yesterday.

Historic Wellesley Bridge On Verge Of Submergence

The 221-year-old Wellesley Bridge, a heritage structure near KRS, is on the verge of submergence. Traffic on the bridge, once a major link on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route and still used by locals, has been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Temples And Mantapas Submerged In Srirangapatna

The Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna is fully submerged, with Aralikatte, Nagarakallu, mantapas, and temples underwater. Religious activities such as Asthi Visarjana and Pinda Pradana, traditionally performed on riverbanks, have been prohibited.

However, despite restrictions, some priests continue rituals inside the river, risking lives amidst the raging Cauvery currents.

Flood Threat To Villages In Chamarajanagar

With heavy outflow from the KRS reservoir, more than 10 villages in Kollegal taluk face a flood threat. Agricultural fields are already inundated, and if water levels rise further, houses will also be at risk.

Villages including Hale Hampapura, Harale, Hosa Hampapura, and Dasanapura could face complete submergence. Local authorities have issued strict warnings against entering the river. Currently, over one lakh cusecs are being released from both the Cauvery and Kabini reservoirs.

Cauvery River Overflows In Kodagu

Continuous rain in Kodagu district has worsened the situation, with the Cauvery River overflowing and tourism activities temporarily halted. The Dubare Elephant Camp has been closed for visitors following an order from the Kushalnagar Range Forest Office.

Officials have urged residents and tourists to exercise caution, avoid going near the river, and adhere to safety measures as several bridges, villages, and religious sites remain submerged.