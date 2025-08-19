Trump Approval Stuck At 40%: Latino Voters Withdraw Support, Majority Say He's Too Close To Russia

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has stayed at 40% in recent weeks, matching the lowest point of his current term. This figure comes from a Reuters/Ipsos poll that ended on Monday. The survey shows a seven-point drop from January, when Trump had just returned to the White House with 47% approval. The fall reflects growing concerns about his policies and handling of foreign relations.

Hispanic voters show declining support

The poll highlighted weak support among Hispanic voters. Only 32% of Hispanic respondents approved of Trump's performance, the lowest level recorded this year. This is notable since Hispanics had shifted toward him in last year's election. The decline is linked to his immigration crackdown, which has affected many Latino families directly. Mass protests have been reported in cities such as Los Angeles, where half the population identifies as Latino.

Concerns over ties with Russia

54% of Americans surveyed said Trump is too close to Russia. One in five Republicans agreed with this view. Trump has been active in talks to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. He has appeared to support Russia's demand that Ukraine cede territory for peace, which has sparked criticism at home. Last week, Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The poll ended just before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Public opinion on policy areas

The poll revealed mixed views on Trump's policies. Just 42% approved of his performance on crime while 43% supported his immigration policy. Most of his backing continues to come from Republican voters. On issues like the economy, immigration, and law enforcement, Democratic and independent voters remain critical.

Immigration crackdown sparks protests

Since returning to power in January, Trump has launched a nationwide immigration crackdown. He deployed masked agents to detain and deport people living in the US illegally. This action has led to widespread protests in several cities. In Los Angeles, where many people have immigrant roots, demonstrations have been especially strong.

Trump on crime and law enforcement

Trump has also focused on crime. He sent federal agents and National Guard troops to Washington, DC, saying crime levels were too high. However, official data shows violent crime rose sharply in 2023 but has since been declining. This gap between perception and statistics has shaped debates around his law-and-order agenda.

Trump's overall approval rating is stuck at 40%, his weakest level since returning to office. Support among Hispanics is low, while doubts about his Russia stance are growing. For now, Trump's strongest support base remains within the Republican Party. But the poll shows that he faces growing skepticism among independents, minority voters, and some Republicans as well.