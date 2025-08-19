Vinicius Vs. Real Madrid: Why Contract Talks Have Hit A Wall

Real Madrid and Vinícius Junior remain locked in a tense standoff over a new deal, with the Brazilian forward showing little urgency to commit his long-term future to the club. With only two years left on his current contract, Madrid had hoped to tie him down early, but negotiations have stalled.

Reports suggest Los Blancos believed at one stage that an agreement was within reach. However, according to ESPN, Vinicius and his representatives have chosen not to respond to Madrid's most recent offer, insisting that it“does not make sense” to accept under the current terms.

The Offer on the Table

Vinicius currently earns around €17 million per season, making him the second-highest earner in the squad after Kylian Mbappe. Madrid's proposed renewal included a raise to €20 million per year, roughly a 15% increase. However, his agents - Fred Pena and Thassilo Soares - are holding out for more. Their counter-demand includes the same base salary, but with €10 million in annual bonuses, potentially raising his total earnings to €30 million per season. They argue that the club's offer falls short, especially for a contract running until 2030.

Saudi Links Fade Away

One of the motivations for Madrid to open negotiations early this year was the persistent interest from Saudi Arabia. Yet, Vinicius' camp have now played down that angle, clarifying that they haven't held talks with Saudi clubs since last December. Meanwhile, Madrid's forward-thinking move hasn't prevented complications, partly because his agents also want clarity on how new coach Xabi Alonso plans to use him, following speculation that he might have been benched during the Club World Cup semi-final.

A Defining Season Ahead

Beyond the contract wrangling, this season carries huge significance for Vinicius. Since Kylian Mbappe's arrival, the Brazilian has struggled to consistently showcase his best form. While Mbappe found his rhythm towards the end of last campaign, Vinicius appeared out of sync, raising questions about their on-field chemistry. For the first time since breaking into Madrid's first team, his progress has stalled-and the pressure is now on him to bounce back.

For Vinicius, both his performances and Madrid's willingness to revisit negotiations later in the season could prove decisive in shaping his future at the Bernabéu.