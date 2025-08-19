Gold Price RISES Today On August 19Th: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold prices, which had been declining, are now rising again. Check out today's gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata

22 Carat: ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400). 24 Carat: ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430).Hyderabad: 22 Carat - ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430). Patna: 22 Carat - ₹92,400/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,800/10g (↓₹430).Mumbai: 22 Carat - ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430). Delhi: 22 Carat - ₹92,500/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,900/10g (↓₹430).Jaipur: 22 Carat - ₹92,500/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,900/10g (↓₹430). Chennai: 22 Carat - ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430).