Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price RISES Today On August 19Th: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

2025-08-19 05:01:14
Gold prices, which had been declining, are now rising again. Check out today's gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata

Today's gold rates; prices have been decreasing for several days. Find out today's 22-24 carat gold prices in major Indian cities, including Kolkata.

22 Carat: ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400). 24 Carat: ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430).Hyderabad: 22 Carat - ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430). Patna: 22 Carat - ₹92,400/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,800/10g (↓₹430).Mumbai: 22 Carat - ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430). Delhi: 22 Carat - ₹92,500/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,900/10g (↓₹430).Jaipur: 22 Carat - ₹92,500/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,900/10g (↓₹430). Chennai: 22 Carat - ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430).

